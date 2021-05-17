The9 Limited (NCTY) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.44M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The9 Limited (NCTY), which is $15.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.00 after opening rate of $14.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.04 before closing at $13.44.

Recently in News on May 14, 2021, The9 Signed Chia Cryptocurrency Mining Machine Purchase and Cloud Service Leasing Agreements. The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) (“The9”), an established Internet company, today announced that it signed three Chia (XCH) cryptocurrency mining machine purchase and cloud service leasing agreements with three unrelated vendors, with the total contract sum of more than US$5.7 million. Upon the executions of these agreements, The9 is going to obtain approximately 130 Pebibytes Netspace, and to join the ecological construction of Chia cryptocurrency, also known as the “Green Bitcoin Alternative”. The9 had previously invested in Bitcoin and Filecoin mining machines. Chia is the third type of cryptocurrency mining implemented by The9. You can read further details here

The9 Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $89.20 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $5.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The9 Limited (NCTY) full year performance was 156.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The9 Limited shares are logging -82.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 654.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $89.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1102250 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The9 Limited (NCTY) recorded performance in the market was 334.75%, having the revenues showcasing -60.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 216.85M, as it employees total of 47 workers.

The Analysts eye on The9 Limited (NCTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The9 Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.84, with a change in the price was noted +11.92. In a similar fashion, The9 Limited posted a movement of +343.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,890,781 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of The9 Limited (NCTY)

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.39%.

Considering, the past performance of The9 Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 334.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 513.15%, alongside a boost of 156.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -60.88% during last recorded quarter.