Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is on the roll with an average volume of 91.12M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) was valued at $0.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5661 while reaching the peak value of $0.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5451. The stock current value is $0.57.

Recently in News on April 30, 2021, Naked Brand Group Announces Final Results of Extraordinary General Meeting and Closing of Bendon Divestiture. Divestiture Transforms Naked into Asset-Light Business Positioned to Grow into an E-Commerce Leader in Intimate Apparel Market . You can read further details here

Naked Brand Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4000 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $0.1910 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) full year performance was -12.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Naked Brand Group Limited shares are logging -83.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 757.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.07 and $3.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 68413756 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) recorded performance in the market was 195.31%, having the revenues showcasing -60.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 363.72M, as it employees total of 260 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Naked Brand Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7492, with a change in the price was noted +0.3836. In a similar fashion, Naked Brand Group Limited posted a movement of +209.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 166,744,969 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

Raw Stochastic average of Naked Brand Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Naked Brand Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 195.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 683.15%, alongside a downfall of -12.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -60.63% during last recorded quarter.