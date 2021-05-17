Here is why Ambev S.A. (ABEV) recent weekly performance of 6.09% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) was valued at $3.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.27 while reaching the peak value of $3.33 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.27. The stock current value is $3.31.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, Ambev SA to Host Earnings Call. Ambev SA (FRA:AMNA) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Ambev S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.33 on 05/14/21, with the lowest value was $2.38 for the same time period, recorded on 03/02/21.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) full year performance was 66.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambev S.A. shares are logging -0.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.86 and $3.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16461401 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambev S.A. (ABEV) recorded performance in the market was 8.17%, having the revenues showcasing 18.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.10B, as it employees total of 50000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Ambev S.A. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.87, with a change in the price was noted +0.18. In a similar fashion, Ambev S.A. posted a movement of +5.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 22,360,025 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Raw Stochastic average of Ambev S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.62%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.76%, alongside a boost of 66.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.64% during last recorded quarter.