Gear up for the change! Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) has hit the volume of 3739595

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX), which is $5.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.44 after opening rate of $5.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.79 before closing at $5.96.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, Lucira Health Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health,” “Lucira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LHDX), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lucira Health Inc. shares are logging -86.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.23 and $37.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3739595 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) recorded performance in the market was -79.98%, having the revenues showcasing -85.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 229.70M, as it employees total of 57 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Lucira Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX)

Raw Stochastic average of Lucira Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lucira Health Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.98%. The shares increased approximately by 1.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -45.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -85.07% during last recorded quarter.