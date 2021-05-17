Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) market price of $2.75 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) was valued at $2.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.59 while reaching the peak value of $2.885 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.47. The stock current value is $2.75.

Recently in News on May 16, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Ebang International Holdings Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 7, 2021 – EBON. New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -81.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.37 and $14.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10181830 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recorded performance in the market was -54.70%, having the revenues showcasing -58.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 382.83M.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.08, with a change in the price was noted -1.78. In a similar fashion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -39.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,628,627 in trading volumes.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.60%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ebang International Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.70%. The shares increased approximately by -20.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.89% during last recorded quarter.