Do China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) beta value of 0.46 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD), which is $1.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.95 after opening rate of $0.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.91 before closing at $0.92.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Hosts Reception for Provincial Government Officials. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) (“Jo-Jo Drugstores” or “the Company”), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced that the Company hosted a reception on April 26, 2021 for provincial government officials including Ms. Huili Qi, deputy director of Shaanxi Medical Products Administration (“SMPA”), Mr. Yangyi Zhan, head of SMPA’s Circulation and Development Department, Mr. Zhiliang Su, deputy director of Zhejiang Medical Products Administration (“ZMPA”), and Ms. Wang Bei, deputy head of ZMPA’s Medical Products Circulation Department. You can read further details here

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6800 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.9100 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/21.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) full year performance was -65.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares are logging -70.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $3.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3528308 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) recorded performance in the market was -8.91%, having the revenues showcasing -31.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.00M, as it employees total of 1014 workers.

Specialists analysis on China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1010, with a change in the price was noted -0.0299. In a similar fashion, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. posted a movement of -2.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,104,303 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CJJD is recording 1.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Trends and Technical analysis: China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

Raw Stochastic average of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.15%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.21%, alongside a downfall of -65.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.85% during last recorded quarter.