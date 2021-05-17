Cricut Inc. (CRCT) market price of $24.54 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) is priced at $24.54 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.44 and reached a high price of $25.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.00. The stock touched a low price of $20.83.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, Cricut, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Revenue grew 125.3% over Q1 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cricut Inc. shares are logging -10.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.88 and $27.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1268932 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cricut Inc. (CRCT) recorded performance in the market was 37.87%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.39B, as it employees total of 640 workers.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) in the eye of market guru’s

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRCT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cricut Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.87%. The shares increased approximately by 7.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.70% in the period of the last 30 days.