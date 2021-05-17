Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 9.16M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), which is $8.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.069 after opening rate of $7.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.80 before closing at $7.70.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021, each of the 12 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2021 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below. You can read further details here

Cenovus Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.57 on 03/11/21, with the lowest value was $5.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) full year performance was 129.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are logging -6.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.15 and $8.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11802145 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) recorded performance in the market was 33.11%, having the revenues showcasing 19.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.56B, as it employees total of 2413 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Cenovus Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.16, with a change in the price was noted +2.11. In a similar fashion, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted a movement of +35.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,662,317 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVE is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.73.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cenovus Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.73%, alongside a boost of 129.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.11% during last recorded quarter.