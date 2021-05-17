AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is on the roll with an average volume of 91.87M in the recent 3 months

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is priced at $12.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.31 and reached a high price of $14.335, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.77. The stock touched a low price of $12.57.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and Raises $428 Million in Additional Equity Capital. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), announced today that it has completed its previously announced 43 million share at-the-market equity program launched on April 29. AMC raised approximately $428 million of new equity capital, before commissions and fees, at an average price of $9.94 per share. You can read further details here

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.36 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $1.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) full year performance was 185.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares are logging -36.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 579.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.91 and $20.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 206621170 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) recorded performance in the market was 512.26%, having the revenues showcasing 132.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.75B, as it employees total of 3449 workers.

The Analysts eye on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.97, with a change in the price was noted +10.18. In a similar fashion, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +363.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 126,924,008 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.34%.

Considering, the past performance of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 512.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 314.70%, alongside a boost of 185.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 36.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by 31.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 132.20% during last recorded quarter.