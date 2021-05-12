ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is on the roll with an average volume of 934.73K in the recent 3 months

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is priced at $34.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $36.29 and reached a high price of $37.74, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $38.60. The stock touched a low price of $33.59.

Recently in News on May 5, 2021, ZIM to Release First Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares are logging -19.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 203.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.34 and $42.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1856460 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) recorded performance in the market was 199.30%, having the revenues showcasing 116.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.94B, as it employees total of 3794 workers.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZIM is recording 6.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.86%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 199.30%. The shares increased approximately by -13.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 116.07% during last recorded quarter.