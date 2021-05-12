Time to Buy Beat-Down PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY), which is $46.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $47.68 after opening rate of $45.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $41.8801 before closing at $48.87.

Recently in News on April 21, 2021, PLBY Group, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 12, 2021. PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PLBY Group Inc. shares are logging -26.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 369.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.85 and $63.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4809770 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) recorded performance in the market was 339.87%, having the revenues showcasing 243.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.54B, as it employees total of 216 workers.

Analysts verdict on PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the PLBY Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.06, with a change in the price was noted +35.85. In a similar fashion, PLBY Group Inc. posted a movement of +345.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,598,270 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLBY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PLBY Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PLBY Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 339.87%. The shares increased approximately by -22.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 243.72% during last recorded quarter.