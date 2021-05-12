The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) market price of $15.08 offers the impression of an exciting value play

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) is priced at $15.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.65 and reached a high price of $16.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.67. The stock touched a low price of $15.00.

Recently in News on May 5, 2021, The Honest Company Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. The Honest Company, Inc. (“The Honest Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 25,807,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. The Honest Company is offering 6,451,613 shares of common stock and the selling stockholders named in the prospectus are offering 19,355,387 shares of common stock. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,871,050 shares of common stock. The Honest Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock shares are logging -36.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and -8.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.50 and $23.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4787546 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) recorded performance in the market was -34.43%.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Considering, the past performance of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.43%.