Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.97

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX), which is $3.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.80 after opening rate of $2.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.91 before closing at $3.00.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, Synlogic Announces First Quarter 2021 Conference Call & Webcast. Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, today announced the Company will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The press release will be followed by a conference call at 8:30 am ET, which will be open to the public via telephone and webcast. During the conference call, the Company will review its financial results and provide a corporate update. You can read further details here

Synlogic Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.11 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $2.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) full year performance was 55.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synlogic Inc. shares are logging -33.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.78 and $5.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7934651 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) recorded performance in the market was 56.48%, having the revenues showcasing -31.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 160.28M, as it employees total of 72 workers.

The Analysts eye on Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Synlogic Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.51, with a change in the price was noted +1.08. In a similar fashion, Synlogic Inc. posted a movement of +46.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 925,383 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SYBX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)

Raw Stochastic average of Synlogic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.12%.

Considering, the past performance of Synlogic Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.50%, alongside a boost of 55.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.72% during last recorded quarter.