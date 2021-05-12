ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) market price of $158.79 offers the impression of an exciting value play

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) is priced at $158.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $145.50 and reached a high price of $167.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $134.80. The stock touched a low price of $142.0001.

Recently in News on May 10, 2021, Shockwave Medical Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. You can read further details here

ShockWave Medical Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $169.00 on 04/29/21, with the lowest value was $91.46 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/21.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) full year performance was 283.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ShockWave Medical Inc. shares are logging -6.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 320.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.76 and $169.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1452076 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) recorded performance in the market was 53.09%, having the revenues showcasing 22.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.44B, as it employees total of 449 workers.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ShockWave Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 125.23, with a change in the price was noted +60.88. In a similar fashion, ShockWave Medical Inc. posted a movement of +62.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 449,111 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SWAV is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ShockWave Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.21%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ShockWave Medical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 53.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 110.15%, alongside a boost of 283.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.17% during last recorded quarter.