Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) was up 21.40%

At the end of the latest market close, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) was valued at $5.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.82 while reaching the peak value of $5.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.63. The stock current value is $6.07.

Recently in News on May 12, 2021, Second Sight Medical Products Announces Two-Year Results of its Orion Study. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) (the “Company” or “Second Sight”), a leading developer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced two-year results of its Early Feasibility Study (Study) of the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis (Orion). The Study is a single arm six subject study at UCLA and Baylor College of Medicine. The Study was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now resumed at both centers. All subjects are still enrolled in the Study and recent visual function and functional vision results continue to demonstrate that a majority of participants benefit from Orion. Five out of five of those tested at the two-year mark are able to locate a white square on a dark computer screen significantly better with the Orion System on than with it off. Four out of five of those tested at the two-year mark are able to better identify the direction of motion of a bar moving across a computer screen with the Orion System on. The Functional Low-Vision Observer Rated Assessment (FLORA) has only been performed with two subjects due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, but both were rated as receiving mild positive or positive benefit from the Orion in real-world settings. The remaining 24-month visits are currently being scheduled. There has been only one serious adverse event early in the Study. The event was completely resolved without hospitalization. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.00 on 03/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/21.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) full year performance was 358.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares are logging -69.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 778.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $20.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 24766384 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) recorded performance in the market was 167.38%, having the revenues showcasing 98.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 146.60M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Second Sight Medical Products Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.36, with a change in the price was noted +4.35. In a similar fashion, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. posted a movement of +296.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,444,031 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES)

Raw Stochastic average of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Second Sight Medical Products Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 167.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 559.63%, alongside a boost of 358.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 98.41% during last recorded quarter.