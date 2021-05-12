Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) was up 6.93%

At the end of the latest market close, Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) was valued at $7.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.10 while reaching the peak value of $7.53 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.09. The stock current value is $8.02.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, Horizon Global Corp. to Host Earnings Call. Horizon Global Corp. (NYSE:HZN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Horizon Global Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.78 on 03/16/21, with the lowest value was $6.95 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) full year performance was 323.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Horizon Global Corporation shares are logging -31.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 507.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.32 and $11.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1458746 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) recorded performance in the market was -12.69%, having the revenues showcasing -23.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 192.30M, as it employees total of 4000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Horizon Global Corporation (HZN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Horizon Global Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.22, with a change in the price was noted -1.21. In a similar fashion, Horizon Global Corporation posted a movement of -12.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 103,834 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Horizon Global Corporation (HZN)

Raw Stochastic average of Horizon Global Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.16%.

Considering, the past performance of Horizon Global Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.95%, alongside a boost of 323.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.86% during last recorded quarter.