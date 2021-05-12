Recent Change of -17.56% in the FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is priced at $9.65 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.00 and reached a high price of $12.13, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.70. The stock touched a low price of $11.67.

Recently in News on April 28, 2021, FTC Solar Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. FTC Solar, Inc. (“FTC”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 19,840,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $13.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on April 28, 2021 under the symbol “FTCI.” The offering is expected to close on April 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. FTC has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,976,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FTC Solar Inc. shares are logging -37.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and -17.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.67 and $15.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1903607 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) recorded performance in the market was -17.95%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 995.21M, as it employees total of 178 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FTC Solar Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.95%. The shares -6.40% in the 7-day charts and went N/A by N/A in the period of the last 30 days.