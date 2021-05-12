Nucor Corporation (NUE) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $75.73

At the end of the latest market close, Nucor Corporation (NUE) was valued at $101.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $99.60 while reaching the peak value of $103.72 and lowest value recorded on the day was $99.01. The stock current value is $101.98.

Recently in News on May 5, 2021, Nucor to Upgrade Engineered Bar Mill in Nebraska. Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a project to upgrade the company’s engineered bar mill in Nebraska to better serve the automotive market and continue to meet its customers’ needs for the highest quality products. The modernization project will include a new reheat furnace, new intermediate mill, and coil inspection and trimming station. The $58 million investment project is expected to be completed and operational in the fourth quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

Nucor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $103.98 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $47.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) full year performance was 151.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nucor Corporation shares are logging -1.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 185.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.75 and $103.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5105080 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nucor Corporation (NUE) recorded performance in the market was 91.73%, having the revenues showcasing 86.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.51B, as it employees total of 26400 workers.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Nucor Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.28, with a change in the price was noted +45.41. In a similar fashion, Nucor Corporation posted a movement of +80.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,992,763 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NUE is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Nucor Corporation (NUE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nucor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.22%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nucor Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 91.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 110.62%, alongside a boost of 151.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 86.50% during last recorded quarter.