Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.34M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) was valued at $141.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $138.90 while reaching the peak value of $142.469 and lowest value recorded on the day was $138.69. The stock current value is $138.85.

Recently in News on May 11, 2021, Electronic Arts Reports Q4 and FY21 Financial Results. Results Above Expectations, Record Annual Operating Cash Flow Driven by Successful New Games, Live Services Engagement, and Network Growth. You can read further details here

Electronic Arts Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $150.30 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $127.17 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/21.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) full year performance was 20.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Electronic Arts Inc. shares are logging -7.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $110.15 and $150.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2144241 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) recorded performance in the market was -1.56%, having the revenues showcasing -3.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.35B, as it employees total of 9800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the Electronic Arts Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 139.64, with a change in the price was noted -2.69. In a similar fashion, Electronic Arts Inc. posted a movement of -1.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,596,646 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EA is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical breakdown of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Raw Stochastic average of Electronic Arts Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Electronic Arts Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.60%, alongside a boost of 20.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.25% during last recorded quarter.