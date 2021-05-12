Danaos Corporation (DAC) Profit Margins posted 33.30% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Danaos Corporation (DAC) was valued at $63.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $58.10 while reaching the peak value of $61.93 and lowest value recorded on the day was $55.7784. The stock current value is $56.52.

Recently in News on May 11, 2021, Danaos Corporation Announces Implementation of Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Danaos Corporation (“Danaos”) (NYSE: DAC) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a dividend reinvestment plan (the “plan”). The plan offers holders of Danaos common stock the opportunity to purchase additional shares by having their cash dividends automatically reinvested in Danaos common stock. Participation in the plan is optional, and stockholders who decide not to participate in the plan will receive cash dividends, as declared and paid. All dividends with respect to Danaos’s common stock are payable only when, as and if declared by the Board. You can read further details here

Danaos Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.40 on 05/05/21, with the lowest value was $21.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) full year performance was 1187.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Danaos Corporation shares are logging -17.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1597.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.33 and $68.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1179282 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Danaos Corporation (DAC) recorded performance in the market was 163.74%, having the revenues showcasing 62.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.12B, as it employees total of 1296 workers.

The Analysts eye on Danaos Corporation (DAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Danaos Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.57, with a change in the price was noted +37.83. In a similar fashion, Danaos Corporation posted a movement of +202.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 597,369 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DAC is recording 1.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.15.

Technical rundown of Danaos Corporation (DAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Danaos Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.86%.

Considering, the past performance of Danaos Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 163.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 505.79%, alongside a boost of 1187.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.79% during last recorded quarter.