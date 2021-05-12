Coupang Inc. (CPNG) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 8.45M

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is priced at $36.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $36.38 and reached a high price of $37.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $37.07. The stock touched a low price of $36.15.

Recently in News on April 29, 2021, Coupang to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 12, 2021. Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coupang Inc. shares are logging -47.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and -1.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.88 and $69.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5395895 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) recorded performance in the market was -26.40%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.25B, as it employees total of 50000 workers.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Coupang Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.35%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Coupang Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.40%. The shares increased approximately by -12.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.84% in the period of the last 30 days.