Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) is on the roll with an average volume of 547.63K in the recent 3 months

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) is priced at $6.67 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.61 and reached a high price of $7.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.81. The stock touched a low price of $5.60.

Recently in News on May 11, 2021, Applied DNA Receives CLIA Certification, Enabling High Throughput Diagnostic COVID-19 Testing. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, today announced that its Applied DNA Clinical Labs, LLC (ADCL) subsidiary received CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) certification from the New York State Department of Health Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) for COVID-19 testing using EUA-authorized methods and devices. With this certification, ADCL can now serve as a diagnostic laboratory to conduct high throughput diagnostic COVID-19 testing utilizing EUA-authorized testing platforms, including the Company’s Linea™ COVID-19 Assay Kit. ADCL’s CLIA certification umbrella includes its Limited Service Laboratory (LSL) certification for Point-of-Care testing using COVID-19 molecular and antigen assays and community screening applications for COVID-19 and influenza. You can read further details here

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.64 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $5.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) full year performance was -28.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares are logging -59.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.95 and $16.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13433371 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) recorded performance in the market was 30.78%, having the revenues showcasing -35.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.16M, as it employees total of 59 workers.

The Analysts eye on Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.17, with a change in the price was noted +0.83. In a similar fashion, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. posted a movement of +14.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,217,442 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APDN is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

Raw Stochastic average of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.36%.

Considering, the past performance of Applied DNA Sciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.23%, alongside a downfall of -28.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.24% during last recorded quarter.