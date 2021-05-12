Analysts Mean recommendation for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) was 1.30: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD), which is $20.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.00 after opening rate of $19.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.745 before closing at $19.89.

Recently in News on July 21, 2020, Vodafone Business to Offer Managed Security Services to SME and National Corporate Businesses in Europe. Vodafone Business teams with Accenture to provide digital resiliency services to help businesses detect, respond and recover from cyberattacks. You can read further details here

Vodafone Group Plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.36 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $16.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) full year performance was 41.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vodafone Group Plc shares are logging -1.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.14 and $20.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1412090 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) recorded performance in the market was 20.69%, having the revenues showcasing 7.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.06B, as it employees total of 95219 workers.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Vodafone Group Plc a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.23, with a change in the price was noted +2.35. In a similar fashion, Vodafone Group Plc posted a movement of +13.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,341,257 in trading volumes.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Vodafone Group Plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.26%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Vodafone Group Plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.38%, alongside a boost of 41.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 2.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.69% during last recorded quarter.