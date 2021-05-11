Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) is on the roll with an average volume of 824.25K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) was valued at $15.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.52 while reaching the peak value of $15.73 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.20. The stock current value is $15.21.

Recently in News on May 7, 2021, TortoiseEcofin Announces Constituent Changes Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity. TortoiseEcofin today announced that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) will be removed from the Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP) and the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP) pending the close of the announced merger transaction with Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX). If approved, NBLX will be removed from both indices at market open on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. You can read further details here

Noble Midstream Partners LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.73 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $10.03 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) full year performance was 143.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Noble Midstream Partners LP shares are logging -2.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 170.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.62 and $15.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11344793 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) recorded performance in the market was 45.97%, having the revenues showcasing 13.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.36B, as it employees total of 225 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Noble Midstream Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.47, with a change in the price was noted +4.76. In a similar fashion, Noble Midstream Partners LP posted a movement of +45.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 837,417 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NBLX is recording 1.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.27.

Technical breakdown of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)

Raw Stochastic average of Noble Midstream Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Noble Midstream Partners LP, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 87.55%, alongside a boost of 143.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.85% during last recorded quarter.