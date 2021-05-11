Immutep Limited (IMMP) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.66M

Immutep Limited (IMMP) is priced at $3.88 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.54 and reached a high price of $3.93, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.52. The stock touched a low price of $3.54.

Recently in News on May 7, 2021, Immutep Operational Update. AIPAC reaches ~72% of events and TACTI-002 recruitment is progressing well. You can read further details here

Immutep Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.16 on 03/25/21, with the lowest value was $2.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) full year performance was 319.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Immutep Limited shares are logging -51.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 312.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.94 and $7.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1284756 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Immutep Limited (IMMP) recorded performance in the market was 23.57%, having the revenues showcasing 19.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 251.71M.

Analysts verdict on Immutep Limited (IMMP)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Immutep Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.13, with a change in the price was noted +0.89. In a similar fashion, Immutep Limited posted a movement of +29.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,314,834 in trading volumes.

Immutep Limited (IMMP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Immutep Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Immutep Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 113.19%, alongside a boost of 319.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.38% during last recorded quarter.