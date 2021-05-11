Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) market price of $2.97 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is priced at $2.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.49 and reached a high price of $3.42, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.50. The stock touched a low price of $2.36.

Recently in News on April 19, 2021, Cellect Biotechnology Reports Top Line Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial. Results Support Ongoing Clinical Development of ApoGraft in U.S. You can read further details here

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.15 on 03/25/21, with the lowest value was $2.10 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) full year performance was 25.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are logging -58.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.65 and $7.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5069269 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) recorded performance in the market was 37.50%, having the revenues showcasing -12.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.61M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.01, with a change in the price was noted +0.62. In a similar fashion, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. posted a movement of +26.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,353,251 in trading volumes.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.66%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 68.75%, alongside a boost of 25.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.90% during last recorded quarter.