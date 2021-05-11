Analysts Mean recommendation for The AES Corporation (AES) was 1.90: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The AES Corporation (AES), which is $25.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.155 after opening rate of $25.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.25 before closing at $25.79.

Recently in News on May 4, 2021, AES Announces First-of-Its-Kind Agreement to Supply 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy for Google Data Centers in Virginia. This transaction will result in the construction of approximately 500 MW of renewable energy and storage projects to ensure Google’s Virginia-based data centers will be 90% carbon-free when measured on an hourly basis. You can read further details here

The AES Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.07 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $22.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

The AES Corporation (AES) full year performance was 99.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The AES Corporation shares are logging -11.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.00 and $29.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7076758 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The AES Corporation (AES) recorded performance in the market was 9.49%, having the revenues showcasing -7.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.96B, as it employees total of 8200 workers.

Analysts verdict on The AES Corporation (AES)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the The AES Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.41, with a change in the price was noted +4.43. In a similar fashion, The AES Corporation posted a movement of +20.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,650,870 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AES is recording 8.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.87.

The AES Corporation (AES): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The AES Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.14%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The AES Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.70%, alongside a boost of 99.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.04% during last recorded quarter.