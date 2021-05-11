Analysts Mean recommendation for Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) was 2.50: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI), which is $40.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $42.25 after opening rate of $38.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $37.4509 before closing at $37.22.

Recently in News on May 9, 2021, Laredo Petroleum Announces Transformative Transactions. Acquisition of High-Margin, Oil-Weighted Howard County Leasehold. You can read further details here

Laredo Petroleum Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.98 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $19.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) full year performance was 103.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares are logging -8.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 422.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.71 and $43.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1263149 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) recorded performance in the market was 104.37%, having the revenues showcasing 23.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 507.68M, as it employees total of 257 workers.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Laredo Petroleum Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.03, with a change in the price was noted +20.75. In a similar fashion, Laredo Petroleum Inc. posted a movement of +106.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 552,934 in trading volumes.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Laredo Petroleum Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Laredo Petroleum Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 104.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 347.83%, alongside a boost of 103.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.72% during last recorded quarter.