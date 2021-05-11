Analysts Mean recommendation for KeyCorp (KEY) was 2.80: Is this the key time?

KeyCorp (KEY) is priced at $22.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.26 and reached a high price of $23.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $23.07. The stock touched a low price of $22.96.

Recently in News on May 10, 2021, KeyBank ranked #23 on DiversityInc's 2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity. In recognition of its continued commitment to and advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion practices, KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) has earned the #23 place on the 2021 DiversityInc "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" list, improving 12 spots from #35 in 2020. This year's recognition marks the twelfth time and eighth consecutive year KeyBank was named a Top 50 Company. KeyBank was also ranked on several specialty lists:.

KeyCorp had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.44 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $16.03 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

KeyCorp (KEY) full year performance was 103.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KeyCorp shares are logging -0.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.05 and $23.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6686568 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KeyCorp (KEY) recorded performance in the market was 39.91%, having the revenues showcasing 21.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.11B, as it employees total of 17086 workers.

KeyCorp (KEY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the KeyCorp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.40, with a change in the price was noted +7.53. In a similar fashion, KeyCorp posted a movement of +48.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,914,983 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KEY is recording 0.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.79.

KeyCorp (KEY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of KeyCorp in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of KeyCorp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 74.47%, alongside a boost of 103.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.35% during last recorded quarter.