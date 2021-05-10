Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) was up 46.47%

At the end of the latest market close, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) was valued at $2.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.92 while reaching the peak value of $2.22 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.88. The stock current value is $3.12.

Recently in News on April 29, 2021, Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of $13.2 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to Nasdaq. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) (“PTIX” or “Company”) today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 3,180,000 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $4.98 per share and will expire five years from issuance. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 477,000 units at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The common stock and warrants comprising the units separated upon closing of the offering and were issued separately. You can read further details here

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.00 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $1.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) full year performance was -87.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -55.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 197.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $7.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 50070725 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) recorded performance in the market was 102.86%, having the revenues showcasing 6.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.90M.

Market experts do have their say about Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX)

Raw Stochastic average of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.55%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 102.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.09%, alongside a downfall of -87.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by -5.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -69.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.50% during last recorded quarter.