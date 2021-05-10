My Size Inc. (MYSZ) market price of $1.16 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, My Size Inc. (MYSZ) was valued at $1.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.05 while reaching the peak value of $1.17 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.05. The stock current value is $1.16.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, MySize to Provide Unparalleled Avatar Try-On Experience for Online Apparel Shoppers. New avatar feature in MySize’s AI-driven sizing solution gives customers unparalleled insight into how apparel they’re browsing online will look on their bodies. You can read further details here

My Size Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0000 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.8851 for the same time period, recorded on 05/04/21.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) full year performance was 37.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, My Size Inc. shares are logging -42.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $2.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1062851 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the My Size Inc. (MYSZ) recorded performance in the market was -17.73%, having the revenues showcasing -27.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.09M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Specialists analysis on My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the My Size Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3219, with a change in the price was noted +0.0200. In a similar fashion, My Size Inc. posted a movement of +1.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 705,364 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.15%, alongside a boost of 37.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.04% during last recorded quarter.