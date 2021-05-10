Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) market price of $1.52 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO), which is $1.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.70 after opening rate of $1.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.51 before closing at $1.68.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, Luokung Shares to Continue to Trade in the United States on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company based in China, announced earlier today that Luokung’s previously announced motion for a preliminary injunction was granted by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia (the “Court”), and that as a result of the ruling, the Department of Defense and other government defendants are enjoined from implementing or enforcing the designation of Luokung as a Communist Chinese military company, and the resulting restrictions pursuant to Executive Order 13959. You can read further details here

Luokung Technology Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8600 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.5808 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/21.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) full year performance was 221.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Luokung Technology Corp. shares are logging -60.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 322.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $3.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10553084 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) recorded performance in the market was 123.53%, having the revenues showcasing 137.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 534.01M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

The Analysts eye on Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Luokung Technology Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1325, with a change in the price was noted +0.9900. In a similar fashion, Luokung Technology Corp. posted a movement of +186.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,203,097 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LKCO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.40%.

Considering, the past performance of Luokung Technology Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 123.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 253.49%, alongside a boost of 221.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 137.50% during last recorded quarter.