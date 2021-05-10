Do United States Steel Corporation (X) beta value of 2.26 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of United States Steel Corporation (X), which is $27.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $27.94 after opening rate of $26.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.62 before closing at $25.96.

Recently in News on April 29, 2021, United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.01 per share of U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, May 10, 2021. You can read further details here

United States Steel Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.94 on 05/07/21, with the lowest value was $16.13 for the same time period, recorded on 02/03/21.

United States Steel Corporation (X) full year performance was 245.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United States Steel Corporation shares are logging 1.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 323.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.58 and $27.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 30378741 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United States Steel Corporation (X) recorded performance in the market was 66.07%, having the revenues showcasing 68.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.00B, as it employees total of 23350 workers.

United States Steel Corporation (X) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the United States Steel Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.41, with a change in the price was noted +9.54. In a similar fashion, United States Steel Corporation posted a movement of +52.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 20,094,705 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for X is recording 1.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.25.

United States Steel Corporation (X): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of United States Steel Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.26%.

If we look into the earlier routines of United States Steel Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 206.38%, alongside a boost of 245.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.28% during last recorded quarter.