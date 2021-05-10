Do Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) beta value of 2.59 signposts another twist?

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) is priced at $2.39 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.17 and reached a high price of $2.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.17. The stock touched a low price of $2.17.

Recently in News on May 5, 2021, Taseko Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial & Operating Results. This release should be read with the Company’s Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”), available at www.tasekomines.com and filed on www.sedar.com. Except where otherwise noted, all currency amounts are stated in Canadian dollars. Taseko’s 75% owned Gibraltar Mine is located north of the City of Williams Lake in south-central British Columbia. Production volumes stated in this release are on a 100% basis unless otherwise indicated. . You can read further details here

Taseko Mines Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.39 on 05/07/21, with the lowest value was $1.07 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) full year performance was 644.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taseko Mines Limited shares are logging 7.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 671.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5980759 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) recorded performance in the market was 81.06%, having the revenues showcasing 77.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 602.21M, as it employees total of 191 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.63, with a change in the price was noted +1.29. In a similar fashion, Taseko Mines Limited posted a movement of +117.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,011,354 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TGB is recording 1.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.70.

Technical breakdown of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Raw Stochastic average of Taseko Mines Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.34%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Taseko Mines Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 81.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 163.86%, alongside a boost of 644.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.04% during last recorded quarter.