Boiling and ready to burst as Citigroup Inc. (C) last month performance was 3.80%

At the end of the latest market close, Citigroup Inc. (C) was valued at $74.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $73.43 while reaching the peak value of $75.105 and lowest value recorded on the day was $73.22. The stock current value is $75.08.

Recently in News on May 5, 2021, Citibank Announces $1.5 Billion Redemption of 2.844% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Notes due May 2022 and $1.5 Billion Redemption of Floating Rate Notes due May 2022. Citibank, N.A. is announcing the redemption, in whole, constituting $1,500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount, of its 2.844% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Notes due May 2022 (the “FXD / FRN notes”) (ISIN: US17325FAY43), and the redemption, in whole, constituting $1,500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount, of its Floating Rate Notes due May 2022 (the “FRN notes”, and together with the FXD / FRN notes, the “notes”) (ISIN: US17325FAX69). You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Citigroup Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.13 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $57.40 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Citigroup Inc. (C) full year performance was 68.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Citigroup Inc. shares are logging -1.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.76 and $76.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16909963 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Citigroup Inc. (C) recorded performance in the market was 21.76%, having the revenues showcasing 19.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 156.04B, as it employees total of 211000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Citigroup Inc. (C)

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the Citigroup Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 67.39, with a change in the price was noted +16.15. In a similar fashion, Citigroup Inc. posted a movement of +27.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,462,359 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for C is recording 1.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.45.

Technical rundown of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Raw Stochastic average of Citigroup Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.30%.

Considering, the past performance of Citigroup Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.42%, alongside a boost of 68.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.97% during last recorded quarter.