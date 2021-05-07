Why is Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) up 107.67% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) was valued at $105.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $106.81 while reaching the peak value of $106.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $100.83. The stock current value is $91.61.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, Shake Shack Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results. – Total Revenue Increased 8.5%, to $155.3 million, Compared to First Quarter 2020– Same-Shack Sales Up 5.7% Compared to Same Period Last Year; Fiscal April Up 86%– Average Weekly Sales Show Significant Improvement, Exiting First Quarter 2021 at $68,000 in Fiscal March– Digital Channels Maintain 90% Sales Retention In Fiscal April Versus Fiscal January as in-Shack Sales Grow Incrementally; Company Owned App & Web Sales Grew ~230% YoY in First Quarter 2021. You can read further details here

Shake Shack Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $138.38 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $82.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) full year performance was 107.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shake Shack Inc. shares are logging -33.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.51 and $138.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1533608 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) recorded performance in the market was 24.58%, having the revenues showcasing -9.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.57B, as it employees total of 7429 workers.

Analysts verdict on Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Shake Shack Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 110.06, with a change in the price was noted +5.96. In a similar fashion, Shake Shack Inc. posted a movement of +6.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 770,786 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHAK is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Shake Shack Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Shake Shack Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.82%, alongside a boost of 107.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.63% during last recorded quarter.