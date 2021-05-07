Time to Buy Beat-Down United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) was valued at $0.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.84 while reaching the peak value of $0.91 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.83. The stock current value is $0.85.

Recently in News on May 3, 2021, US Antimony Corporation Signs Collaboration Agreement with Perpetua Resources. Thompson Falls, MT (NYSE American:UAMY) US Antimony and Perpetua Resources (formerly Midas Gold) have signed a Collaboration Agreement to study the feasibility of processing Perpetua Resources antimony concentrates at facilities owned by US Antimony. Perpetua Resources is in the process of permitting a major antimony and gold resource in the state of Idaho at their Stibnite Gold project. This potential partnership would represent the only domestically mined and refined antimony products. The mine’s proximity to US Antimony’s processing facilities represents an advantage to both companies. US Antimony will be evaluating samples provided by Perpetua Resources to design processing techniques whereby the precious metals and common minerals will be separated from the antimony, providing US Antimony with a significant additional source of antimony, gold, and silver. Assuming that no unforeseen geochemical issues are present, US Antimony is confident that a processing technique can be developed quickly because of US Antimony’s experience with similar antimony ores. You can read further details here

United States Antimony Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5600 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $0.4801 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) full year performance was 137.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United States Antimony Corporation shares are logging -66.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 287.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $2.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3369117 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) recorded performance in the market was 62.85%, having the revenues showcasing 8.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 84.92M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

The Analysts eye on United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the United States Antimony Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9953, with a change in the price was noted +0.4112. In a similar fashion, United States Antimony Corporation posted a movement of +93.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,898,198 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UAMY is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical rundown of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

Raw Stochastic average of United States Antimony Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.84%.

Considering, the past performance of United States Antimony Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 125.79%, alongside a boost of 137.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.02% during last recorded quarter.