Time to Buy Beat-Down Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) was valued at $6.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.03 while reaching the peak value of $7.92 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.87. The stock current value is $6.93.

Recently in News on April 12, 2021, Eltek Announces its Intention to apply for a Land in Northern Israel to Build a Second Production Facility. Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, today provided an update regarding its intention to apply to the Israel Land Authority (“ILA”) for an allocation of land in the north of Israel where Eltek intends to build a second production facility. You can read further details here

Eltek Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.12 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $4.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) full year performance was 84.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eltek Ltd. shares are logging -14.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.54 and $8.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1634406 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) recorded performance in the market was 37.77%, having the revenues showcasing 18.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.54M, as it employees total of 345 workers.

Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Eltek Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.63, with a change in the price was noted +2.22. In a similar fashion, Eltek Ltd. posted a movement of +47.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 56,457 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELTK is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Eltek Ltd. (ELTK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Eltek Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.43%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Eltek Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.43%, alongside a boost of 84.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.06% during last recorded quarter.