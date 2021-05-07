Here is why Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.27%

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) is priced at $25.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.00 and reached a high price of $26.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.76. The stock touched a low price of $19.00.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, Liquidity Services Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results. Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of $207.3 million — Revenue of $61.8 million. You can read further details here

Liquidity Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) full year performance was 426.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Liquidity Services Inc. shares are logging 16.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 453.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.67 and $22.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3559513 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) recorded performance in the market was 62.35%, having the revenues showcasing 37.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 922.65M, as it employees total of 574 workers.

Analysts verdict on Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Liquidity Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.06, with a change in the price was noted +10.01. In a similar fashion, Liquidity Services Inc. posted a movement of +63.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 389,259 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LQDT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Liquidity Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Liquidity Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 191.21%, alongside a boost of 426.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 40.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 39.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.39% during last recorded quarter.