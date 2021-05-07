Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) is on the roll with an average volume of 315.01K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE). It is currently valued at $89.77. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $95.40, after setting-off with the price of $94.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $88.33 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $106.91.

Recently in News on May 5, 2021, Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE), (“GCE” or the “Company”), is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 26 university partners. GCE provides a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior services in these areas on a large scale. GCE today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Grand Canyon Education Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $115.96 on 04/19/21, with the lowest value was $82.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) full year performance was 4.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares are logging -22.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $75.64 and $115.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1873312 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) recorded performance in the market was -3.59%, having the revenues showcasing 0.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.26B, as it employees total of 3650 workers.

Analysts verdict on Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Grand Canyon Education Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 101.13, with a change in the price was noted -1.53. In a similar fashion, Grand Canyon Education Inc. posted a movement of -1.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 320,640 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LOPE is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Grand Canyon Education Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Grand Canyon Education Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.88%, alongside a boost of 4.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.46% during last recorded quarter.