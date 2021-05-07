Gear up for the change! GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has hit the volume of 1458117

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is priced at $74.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $74.08 and reached a high price of $75.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $73.84. The stock touched a low price of $72.53.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, GDS to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results After the Close of the U.S. Market on May 19, 2021. GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings,” “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 unaudited financial results after the close of the U.S market on May 19, 2021 and before the opening of the Hong Kong market on May 20, 2021. You can read further details here

GDS Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $116.76 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $70.44 for the same time period, recorded on 05/07/21.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) full year performance was 18.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GDS Holdings Limited shares are logging -36.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $54.55 and $116.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1458117 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) recorded performance in the market was -21.14%, having the revenues showcasing -32.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.55B, as it employees total of 1479 workers.

The Analysts eye on GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

During the last month, 22 analysts gave the GDS Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 93.61, with a change in the price was noted -18.22. In a similar fashion, GDS Holdings Limited posted a movement of -20.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,109,273 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GDS is recording 0.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

Technical rundown of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Raw Stochastic average of GDS Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.24%.

Considering, the past performance of GDS Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.58%, alongside a boost of 18.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.57% during last recorded quarter.