Callaway Golf Company (ELY) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.82M

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) is priced at $30.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $28.98 and reached a high price of $31.36, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $28.84. The stock touched a low price of $28.875.

Recently in News on May 3, 2021, Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday afternoon, May 10, 2021. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call with financial analysts and investors to review the results and discuss the Company’s outlook and business at 2:00 p.m. PDT that same day. The call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and for instructions on how to access the broadcast. You can read further details here

Callaway Golf Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.59 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $23.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) full year performance was 128.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Callaway Golf Company shares are logging -5.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 186.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.80 and $32.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4307346 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Callaway Golf Company (ELY) recorded performance in the market was 28.86%, having the revenues showcasing 1.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.88B, as it employees total of 4200 workers.

Analysts verdict on Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Callaway Golf Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.79, with a change in the price was noted +8.09. In a similar fashion, Callaway Golf Company posted a movement of +35.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,733,093 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELY is recording 1.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.96.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Callaway Golf Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.25%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Callaway Golf Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 97.83%, alongside a boost of 128.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.11% during last recorded quarter.