TAL Education Group (TAL) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.76M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of TAL Education Group (TAL). It is currently valued at $54.19. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $55.87, after setting-off with the price of $55.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $54.11 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $56.23.

Recently in News on April 22, 2021, TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and the Fiscal Year 2021. Quarterly Results:Net Revenues up by 58.9% Year-Over-Year for the Fourth Fiscal QuarterNon-GAAP Loss from Operations was US$216.9 million, compared to Non-GAAP Loss from Operations of US$8.4 million in the Same Period of Prior YearTotal Student Enrollments of Normal Priced Long-term Course up by 44.0% Year-Over-Year. You can read further details here

TAL Education Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $90.96 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $48.53 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/21.

TAL Education Group (TAL) full year performance was 4.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TAL Education Group shares are logging -40.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $48.53 and $90.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3927127 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TAL Education Group (TAL) recorded performance in the market was -24.22%, having the revenues showcasing -31.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.45B, as it employees total of 45271 workers.

Analysts verdict on TAL Education Group (TAL)

During the last month, 26 analysts gave the TAL Education Group a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 69.18, with a change in the price was noted -13.65. In a similar fashion, TAL Education Group posted a movement of -20.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,328,290 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TAL is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

TAL Education Group (TAL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of TAL Education Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.49%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TAL Education Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.31%, alongside a boost of 4.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.05% during last recorded quarter.