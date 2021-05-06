Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 7.33%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), which is $38.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $39.58 after opening rate of $36.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $34.81 before closing at $34.92.

Recently in News on May 3, 2021, Privia Health Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Privia Health Group, Inc. (“Privia Health”) (Nasdaq: PRVA), a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 22,425,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23.00 per share. The offering consisted of 5,725,000 shares of common stock offered by Privia Health and 16,700,000 shares of common stock sold by Privia Health’s majority stockholder. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Privia Health Group Inc. shares are logging -0.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.00 and $38.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2487511 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) recorded performance in the market was 9.35%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.95B, as it employees total of 559 workers.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Privia Health Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Privia Health Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.35%.