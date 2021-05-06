Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.80M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). It is currently valued at $26.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $30.30, after setting-off with the price of $29.73. Company’s stock value dipped to $28.92 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $29.97.

Recently in News on May 5, 2021, Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results; Raises Full Year Outlook. Record second quarter sales of $192.4 million, an increase of 52.3% from prior year quarter; comparable sales growth of 51.3% on a reported basis and 35.5% on a shifted basis as a result of the 53rd week in Fiscal 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leslie’s Inc. shares are logging -19.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.15 and $32.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1441535 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) recorded performance in the market was 8.00%, having the revenues showcasing 1.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.86B, as it employees total of 3700 workers.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Leslie’s Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.74, with a change in the price was noted +5.88. In a similar fashion, Leslie’s Inc. posted a movement of +28.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,445,946 in trading volumes.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Leslie’s Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.47%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Leslie’s Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.00%. The shares 2.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.70% during last recorded quarter.