Here is why Coupang Inc. (CPNG) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.07%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Coupang Inc. (CPNG), which is $41.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $42.05 after opening rate of $41.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $40.84 before closing at $41.49.

Recently in News on April 29, 2021, Coupang to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 12, 2021. Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coupang Inc. shares are logging -40.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.15 and $69.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3244976 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) recorded performance in the market was -16.22%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.88B, as it employees total of 50000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Coupang Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Coupang Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.22%. The shares increased approximately by -5.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.40% in the period of the last 30 days.