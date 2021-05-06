Gear up for the change! Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has hit the volume of 2171761

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX), which is $106.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $126.91 after opening rate of $124.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $103.43 before closing at $128.06.

Recently in News on May 5, 2021, Cardlytics Completes Acquisition of Bridg. Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX), one of the largest digital advertising platforms, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Bridg, a customer data platform. Previously announced on April 13, the acquisition pairs Cardlytics’ advertising platform, with visibility into one in every two card swipes in the U.S., with Bridg’s enhanced SKU-level insights. Together, the combined capabilities are expected to power a more comprehensive view of consumer purchase behavior, accelerating the creation of a holistic, results-driven, self-serve, always-on advertising solution for brands. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Cardlytics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $161.47 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $101.94 for the same time period, recorded on 04/13/21.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) full year performance was 130.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cardlytics Inc. shares are logging -34.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.09 and $161.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2171761 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) recorded performance in the market was -25.52%, having the revenues showcasing -20.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.42B, as it employees total of 471 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Cardlytics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 130.85, with a change in the price was noted -21.19. In a similar fashion, Cardlytics Inc. posted a movement of -16.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 473,183 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CDLX is recording 1.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.11.

Technical breakdown of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

Raw Stochastic average of Cardlytics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cardlytics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.08%, alongside a boost of 130.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -25.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.81% during last recorded quarter.