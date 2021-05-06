Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Profit Margins posted -10.10% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB). It is currently valued at $22.76. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $22.78, after setting-off with the price of $23.33. Company’s stock value dipped to $22.46 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $23.87.

Recently in News on May 5, 2021, Dun & Bradstreet Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. A reconciliation of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares are logging -22.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.34 and $29.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4433578 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) recorded performance in the market was -8.59%, having the revenues showcasing -8.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.02B, as it employees total of 4039 workers.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.24, with a change in the price was noted -3.27. In a similar fashion, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -12.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,924,769 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNB is recording 0.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.93.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.98%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.59%. The shares increased approximately by -5.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.96% during last recorded quarter.