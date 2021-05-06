Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) market price of $11.50 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH). It is currently valued at $11.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.9497, after setting-off with the price of $11.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.46 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.75.

Recently in News on April 29, 2021, Aveanna Commences Trading on Nasdaq. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (“Aveanna”) today announced that its common stock has begun trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “AVAH.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. shares are logging -5.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.12 and $12.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3571073 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) recorded performance in the market was -0.26%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.07B, as it employees total of 42000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.26%.