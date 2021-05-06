American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Profit Margins posted 23.00% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT). It is currently valued at $244.01. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $249.645, after setting-off with the price of $244.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $244.03 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $248.60.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, American Tower Corporation Prices Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock. American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced the pricing of its registered public offering of 9,000,000 shares of common stock at $244.75 per share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 8,500,000 shares. The underwriters of the offering have an option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The net proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $2,147.1 million (or approximately $2,361.8 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. American Tower expects to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facilities and term loans, to finance the recently announced Telxius transaction and to pay related fees and expenses. If for any reason the Telxius transaction is not completed, American Tower expects to use the net proceeds from these offerings to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

American Tower Corporation (REIT) had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $255.28 on 04/23/21, with the lowest value was $197.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/21.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) full year performance was 3.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares are logging -10.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $197.50 and $272.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2188757 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) recorded performance in the market was 10.75%, having the revenues showcasing 7.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 108.68B, as it employees total of 5618 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the American Tower Corporation (REIT) a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 228.57, with a change in the price was noted +25.16. In a similar fashion, American Tower Corporation (REIT) posted a movement of +11.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,161,568 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMT is recording 7.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.96.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

Raw Stochastic average of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.63%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.47%, alongside a boost of 3.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.01% during last recorded quarter.